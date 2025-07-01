Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $186.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.87 and its 200 day moving average is $179.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock worth $1,882,322 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

