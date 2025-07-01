PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $135.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

NYSE:PPG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.81. 207,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,863. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

