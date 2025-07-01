Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

NYSE SWK traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. 221,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,608. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

