DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $8.25

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.75 to $8.25 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 168,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 164,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

