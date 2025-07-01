Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Cut by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 13.9% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 75.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $826,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,611 shares in the company, valued at $61,855,583.08. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,607,528 shares of company stock worth $201,688,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.23.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

