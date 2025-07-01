DSG Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 95.9% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.44. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,305.20. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

