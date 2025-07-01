Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,790,000. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $4,333,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $119.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average is $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

