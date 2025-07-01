Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $10,084,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5%

MDLZ stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

