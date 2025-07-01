Beaton Management Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

NYSE CVS opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

