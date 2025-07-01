Cidel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

