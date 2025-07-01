Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for about 1.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.1%

GE opened at $257.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $274.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

