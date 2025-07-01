Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 154,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $185.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $328.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

