Lincoln Capital Corp Has $2.21 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 246.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,768 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.