Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,495,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after buying an additional 946,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after buying an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,090,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

