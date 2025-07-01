Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

