Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $56.39 on Friday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. This represents a 5.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Century Communities by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after acquiring an additional 450,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Century Communities by 32.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,592,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,059,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,102,000 after buying an additional 258,245 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,834,000 after buying an additional 230,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 397,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after buying an additional 180,698 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

