Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 33,355 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $29,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sage Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $440.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.94 and its 200-day moving average is $423.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

