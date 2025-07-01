Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.56. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.