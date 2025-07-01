BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

