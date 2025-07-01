RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,769,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VTI opened at $303.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $304.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

