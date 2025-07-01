Comparing EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Free Report) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and EMCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 0.00 EMCORE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

EMCORE has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and EMCORE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 EMCORE $81.08 million 0.35 -$31.24 million ($2.92) -1.06

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% EMCORE -42.00% -24.27% -12.59%

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats EMCORE on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International



Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About EMCORE



EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

