Head-To-Head Contrast: Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) & Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment and Monarch Casino & Resort, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 2 21 1 2.96 Monarch Casino & Resort 1 3 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $305.10, suggesting a potential upside of 8.19%. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus target price of $88.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Monarch Casino & Resort”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion 3.55 $43.00 million $2.89 97.58 Monarch Casino & Resort $522.19 million 3.12 $72.77 million $5.07 17.38

Monarch Casino & Resort has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flutter Entertainment. Monarch Casino & Resort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flutter Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment 4.17% 11.76% 4.74% Monarch Casino & Resort 18.19% 18.53% 13.93%

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.