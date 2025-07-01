Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.83.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $388.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.22 and a 200 day moving average of $345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

