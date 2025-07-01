BBVA Banco Frances Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,999 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 299% compared to the average volume of 751 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBVA Banco Frances

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,332.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

BBVA Banco Frances Price Performance

Shares of BBAR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 150,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA Banco Frances ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.69 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

