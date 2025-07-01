BetterWealth LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

BetterWealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average of $148.10. The stock has a market cap of $250.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

