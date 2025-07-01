GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $95.20 to $110.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 875,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 476,807 shares.The stock last traded at $109.02 and had previously closed at $108.75.

GMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Baird R W cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.22.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,960. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of GMS by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

