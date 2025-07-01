Best Fitness Stocks To Consider – June 30th

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Paychex, and Celsius are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is in health, wellness, and exercise—ranging from gym and studio operators to athletic apparel makers, wearable-device producers, and digital workout platforms. By investing in fitness stocks, shareholders gain exposure to consumer spending on physical activity and related products and services. Examples include companies like Planet Fitness, Lululemon Athletica and Peloton. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,575,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,504,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.61 and a 200 day moving average of $219.83. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,025. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $219.97 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.35.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,837,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,563. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.46. PDD has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $155.67.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Paychex stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.77. 4,237,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,124,713. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 146.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

