Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $339.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $340.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

