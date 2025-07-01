Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – June 30th

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, MasTec, EMCOR Group, and Rockwell Automation are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate power from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal. These equities may also include manufacturers of renewable energy equipment and service providers in the clean-energy sector. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the transition from fossil fuels to greener alternatives, potentially benefiting from government incentives, technological advances, and long-term growth trends while facing regulatory and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.49. 24,738,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,210,126. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.83. The company had a trading volume of 610,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,677. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $382.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.75.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,318. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $59.19 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58. Southern has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

MTZ traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.47. The company had a trading volume of 650,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,050. MasTec has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day moving average of $138.90.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $537.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.59. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $200.00 and a 52 week high of $332.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38.

