Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

