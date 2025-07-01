XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. XOMA has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $25.87.
About XOMA
