Entain (LON:ENT) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($15.11) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.
In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.31), for a total value of £24,352,429.17 ($33,441,951.62). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
