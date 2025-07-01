Entain (LON:ENT) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($15.11) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Entain Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Entain

Shares of LON:ENT traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.22) on Monday, reaching GBX 917.20 ($12.60). 1,309,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774,125. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452.50 ($6.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 917.65 ($12.60). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 745.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 693.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.31), for a total value of £24,352,429.17 ($33,441,951.62). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entain

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

