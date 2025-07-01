Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 137,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $227.10 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $227.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.45.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

