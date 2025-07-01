Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Mpac Group Stock Down 27.9%

LON:MPAC traded down GBX 120 ($1.65) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 310 ($4.26). 764,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 423.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 462.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mpac Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($8.10). The company has a market cap of £91.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 35.20 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mpac Group had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Mpac Group will post 43.2789474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mpac Group

About Mpac Group

In other news, insider Will Wilkins sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($5.11), for a total transaction of £167,400 ($229,881.90). 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mpac Group is a global leader in packaging automation solutions supplying high speed packaging solutions and related support services and systems, primarily to the healthcare, food & beverage and clean energy sectors.

The business is focused on the creation of global automated manufacturing solutions that make and package the products millions of people worldwide depend on.

Mpac Group is an international company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MPAC.

