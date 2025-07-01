Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 249 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in AON by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC lifted its position in AON by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $357.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $291.72 and a 52-week high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. AON’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

