Lansing Street Advisors Grows Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,163,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cintas by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 575,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $222.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.20 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

