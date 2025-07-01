Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 155 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 132.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Netflix were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total transaction of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,639.31. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,319 shares of company stock valued at $184,842,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,339.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $569.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,190.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,027.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

