Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $236,000 Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Nucor were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after purchasing an additional 474,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,127,000 after purchasing an additional 68,252 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $129.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

