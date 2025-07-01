Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (FGROY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 25th

Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 21.1% increase from Firstgroup’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Firstgroup Stock Performance

Firstgroup stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Firstgroup has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

About Firstgroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

