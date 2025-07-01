Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (FGROY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 25th

Firstgroup PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 21.1% increase from Firstgroup’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Firstgroup Stock Performance
Firstgroup stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Firstgroup has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.05.
About Firstgroup
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Firstgroup
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Dollar Down 10%? These 3 Stocks Could Soar
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- IGM ETF: Expand Tech Exposure With Top AI Leaders
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Joby Stock Soars as Piloted Flights in Dubai Signal a New Era
Receive News & Ratings for Firstgroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstgroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.