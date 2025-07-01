Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.39.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $230.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.64. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

