Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,293 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

