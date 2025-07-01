Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,997,734.20. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,511 shares of company stock worth $13,493,751. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

