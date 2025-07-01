Sageworth Trust Co Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $204.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.69 and a 200-day moving average of $196.20. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

