Sageworth Trust Co Buys 1,145 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 127,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 68,437 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $65.58.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

