EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 839,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,929 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $107,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

EOG opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

