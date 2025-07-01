Richardson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 395 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,472,465.49. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,748 shares of company stock valued at $180,327,603 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $148.22. The company has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a PE ratio of 592.70, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

