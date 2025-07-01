Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.92 and its 200 day moving average is $302.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

