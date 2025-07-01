Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IVV opened at $620.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.84. The firm has a market cap of $615.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $622.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

