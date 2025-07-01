Riverstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. CrowdStrike accounts for about 0.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $509.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of -738.13 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $510.02.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $6,990,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 249,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,068,402.64. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,821 shares of company stock valued at $112,370,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (down previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

