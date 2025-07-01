Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Elevate Capital Advisors LLC

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 1.6% of Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 106,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

